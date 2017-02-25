Google Gmail Claims Protection for Any Phishing Attacks

There are many people out there who are using Gmail as their primary email account. In fact, Gmail is considered one of the most secure FREE email providers out there and everyone is feeling quite safe with it.

However, some new reports have made some users to have second thoughts about how secure Gmail is. It seems that some users from Gmail have been automatically signed out from their email accounts. Any experienced user who would see something like that will think about a phishing attack or something similar.

Well, we have to tell you that you don’t have anything to worry about, as Google has already confirmed that many users have reported this issue lately, but none of them was part of a phishing attack. In these reports, users were claiming that they’ve been disconnected from their Gmail accounts and that they fear that they will lose access to their accounts.

The big search engine company has also mentioned that an investigation is underway in order to find the issue that signs out people from their Gmail accounts. In the Gmail Help Forums, Crystal Cee, a Google Employee, has confirmed that there is NO indication that this problem is a part of any larger phishing scheme or security threat to Google account details.

Cee has also asked the users that are facing this problem to just sign once again into their accounts and if they can’t remember the password to use the Google Account Recovery to gain access to their accounts.

HINT: Users that have two-step verification enabled might experience some delays in receiving the SMS code, but if after 5-10 minutes, they don’t receive any message, they should just give it another try.

Are you using Gmail as your primary email account? Tell us your thoughts about this email service provided by Google!