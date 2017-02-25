Google Play Store Download and Install on Smartphones That Don’t Have It

Many say that you can judge how useful a smartphone is by the number of applications installed on it. This is in part true, as without apps a mobile phone wouldn’t haven early as much to offer. You still get a camera and the ability to call, but those don’t exactly make it a smartphone, they just make it a phone.

Thanks to app stores, users can have access to millions of applications across all categories. But how do they access the app store? That’s simple. Most smart devices come with a pre-installed app that takes them straight to the app store. Sure, you can manually access the website, but installing apps that way means you have to link your phone to your Google account and install apps as you would from a computer. Since you’re already on the device, there’s no reason why you should use the App Store or Play Store app ( for Apple or Google). If you’re using iOS, then there’s no way you don’t have the app because it’s a closed platform that only Apple devices use.

Google’s Android is used by a plethora of smartphones from different brands so a lot of things vary from phone to phone even though they all use the same operating system. If yours lacks the Google Play Store app, here’s what you have to do.

Steps to manually installing the Google Play Store APK:

Go to a trusted website that provides APK files for Android apps. Some of them include APK mirror or the XDA Developer threads;

Find the APK file for the latest version of the Play Store. Websites usually offer information or display it as “latest/newest version”;

Download the file and copy it into your smartphone by using a USB cable if you’re doing it through the computer. Otherwise, just download the file;

Go to your settings and look for Unknown Sources. Enable this option to allow your phone to install apps that are from other sources that the official marketplace;

Tap the APK file to begin the installation. Now you just have to tap “next” a couple of times and then you’re good to go.

Now you have the Google Play Store app on your device, and you can start browsing for cool apps to download from the Play Store directly through your smartphone.