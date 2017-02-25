iOS 10 Jailbreak Your Device Easily in Two Ways

The release of iOS 10 was made for some time now and after waiting patiently, the new iOS 10 jailbreak has finally arrived. In fact, the Yalu jailbreak was released by a famous hacker and it can be downloaded onto your iOS device. For those who are interested to jailbreak their devices, there are a couple of ways to do it.

Quick Download Cydia on iOS 10

For those using the iOS 10 firmware, it is important to follow these steps.

First, you need to launch the Safari Web browser from your iPad or iPhone running the said firmware.

Next, you have to type in ios9cydia.com in the address bar and simply click on the go button.

When the webpage loads on your device, go to the bottom part of the page and tap the arrow UP button.

When the options page will display, you need to select the Add to HomeScreen button.

On the next screen, try to rename the app icon installed on the iOS 10 firmware. This can be done without using a PC or a Mac. Then, you have to tap on the icon to get the latest regarding iOS 10 jailbreak updates on your device.

The Yalu Jailbreak Method

This might not be a single-click utility that you have expected. In fact, you should use the Cydia Impactor because it has to be loaded on the side of your device. Take note that this would be a semi-tethered jailbreak, so you will have to jailbreak it again when it would be rebooted.

However, since it is a beta jailbreak, you should be advised to wait until a new update is released so that you can fix the instability and bug issues. However, iOS 10 jailbreak should be done only if you are aware of the issues that might come after you void the warranty of your iOS device.

Some users might not be aware what is going to happen after a jailbreak is made. Just make sure that you know what you are doing to avoid bricking your phone in the process. It might also help to seek the assistance of a professional if you really need to employ iOS 10 jailbreak onto your device.