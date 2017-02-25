iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models to be available in May or June 2017

Next month, Apple will hold a media event where it will most likely announce the new iMacs, iPads and other products. However, according to a report from Digitimes, Apple will in fact not release the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models very soon.

It seems that the two mentioned devices will actually hit the stores sometime in May or June 2017, which will affect the performance of supply chain companies such as Foxconn, General Interface Solution and TPK Holding. We remind you that the plan was to release the three new iPads in the first quarter of 2017, but the delay for the new iPad Pro models will push them into the second quarter.

Many vendors have hoped that Apple will at least release one of the two large-size tablets in the first quarter of the year, but it seems that they already know for sure that these devices will not be in their shelves before the second quarter of 2017. Unfortunately, this will affect the first-quarter sales of supply chain makers, which is not that good for them.

According to securities analyst KGI Ming-Chi Ku, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model will be an impressive update over the first generation model. However, the most important device from which Apple has high expectations is the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model that will come with narrow bezels and it will look mostly the same as the 9.7-inch variant.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch models will feature an A10X processor, while the 9.7-inch variant (entry level) will have the A9 processor.

We have to mention that Apple’s iPad lineup has been facing declining shipments for a while and this is the reason why the company is hoping to bring some great revenues with these new devices.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models?