iPhone 6S Issues Reduced with iOS 10.2.1

Many iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus and 6s Plus owners have been complaining for a while that their devices suddenly went dark and they had to plug them into an outlet in order to be able to turn them on. Apple has released many iOS updates, but it didn’t manage to fix the annoying bug that caused phones to shutdown when their batteries were charged up to a certain level. Finally, iOS 10.2.1 has fixed this issue!

Until now, over 50 percent of iOS users have already installed the new update and Apple has shared the new statistics, according to which, iOS 10.2.1 has reduced the issue by 80 percent of iPhone 6s devices and by 70 percent on iPhone 6 devices. Luckily, the iPhone 7 devices are not affected by this issue, but last year, some users have reported unexpected shutdown symptoms and Apple agreed to change their batteries.

Apple told TechCrunch that “We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown. It is important to note that these unexpected shutdowns are not a safety issue, but we understand it can be an inconvenience and wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible. If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare.”

It seems that Apple has discovered that batteries of older iPhones deliver power in an uneven manner, and this is caused by sudden spikes of activity to the maximum power draw. Apple has made some tweaks to its power management system, and successfully reduced the shutdowns heavily. Unfortunately, they haven’t been eliminated entirely, so there will still be cases where a device will shut down and users will need to restart them.

The newer beta versions of iOS already contain a fix that allows the auto-restart in iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6 models, which is also a great achievement. However, because iPhones have non-removable batteries and at some point, their lives will be shortened, users will need to replace them. iOS 10.2.1 will display a new “your battery needs service” message on the battery info screen, in Settings, and users will be informed when the battery will need get swapped out.