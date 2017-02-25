LG Stylo 2 Plus Comes with Android 7.0 Nougat from T-Mobile

The Stylo 2 Plus is a giant mid-range phablet that was released in July 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. T-Mobile customers who own this model have been informed that they will start receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update in the next days, and the roll out already started.

LG Stylo 2 Plus connected to The Stylo 2 Plus is currently receiving software version K55010p of Android 7.0 Nougat and according to the change-log, the update comes with “software stability and bug fixes.” The installation file has around 555MB in size and it’s pushed over the air, so it will arrive in stages, in the next days, to each Stylo 2 Plus customer. However, it’s not sure what security patch it includes, but at least users are getting all new features introduced in Nougat, such as multi-window support, bundled notifications or Doze on the Go. In order to manually check for the update, users must head to Settings > General > About phone > Update Center > System Update.

As for the specs of the LG Stylo 2 Plus, in case you’re interested in buying it, you should expect a 5.7-inch IPS LCD Full HD screen (the K550 model sold by T-Mobile supports a HD resolution), a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 chipset, an octa-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 or Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 processor, an Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB/3GB of RAM with two variants of internal memories of 16GB and 32GB, which support expansion.

The primary camera is 13MP and offers standard features such as autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera is 5 or 8 MP, with LED flash. The phone is powered by a 2900 or 3000 mAh removable battery, its physical dimensions are 155 x 79.6 x 7.4 mm, resulting in a total weight of 146 grams, and LG allows you to take notes or draw on the screen with a stylus.