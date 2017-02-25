Minecraft 1.12 update

The last major update made to the PC version of Minecraft was released in November 2016 and the next major update should be coming very soon.
It’s been confirmed that Concrete is coming to the game and that players will be able to dye them in any of the 16 traditional color types. These Concrete blocks are formed when Concrete Powder comes into contact with still or flowing water.
Concrete Powder is crafted by mixing four sand and four gravel together with a dye to create eight Concrete Power blocks. This reciepe doesn’t have a specific shape and the items can be placed anyway on the crafting table to create the block.
The developers have also confirmed another new block which is coming in the next update: Glazed Terracotta. This new block is smelted by placing a Colored Stained Clay in a furnance to created a Glazed Terracotta block of that color. They can only be placed in four directions and when placed in the right directions a repeating pattern can be created.
Another major addition with he 1.12 update is the inclusion of toolbars for the Creative Mode. Players will be able to create and save up to nine toolbars which can be bookmarked and saved for later.
Mojang has also confirmed that a range of changes will be coming with this update. One of these new additions will allow players to sleep when a neutral Zombie Pigman is nearby while others add needed improvements to the game.
Various unconfirmed improvements are also expected to be released in this update including a new mob however, this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Players also expect that dispensers created by an enchanted bow will finally be updated to give the correct ability to the arrows fired from it.
More news about what to expect from the update is expected to be released very soon.