MWC 2017 Update – What We Know So Far

The MWC (Mobile World Congress) event that is going to take place this year follows into the steps of some serious previous releases. In 2015 we saw the release of the Galaxy S6 and the next year the Galaxy S7 got everybody’s attention. However, it seems that now Samsung is breaking this tradition, since we won’t get to see the Galaxy S8 model on this event. But let’s see what other things await us at this congress!
- Samsung
Since it’s clear that we might only get the announcement of the Galaxy S8 model, the company also offers some other interesting things. For example, they will also talk about the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, which is a high-end device that rivals iPad Pro. The tech giant may also reveal another Windows device, presumably named Samsung Galaxy Book.
- LG
LG G6 might be in fact the main attraction of the event. It has a metal unibody design and a huge display. However, its major disadvantage is the fact that it doesn’t use the best processor in town.
- Huawei
Huawei is the main Chinese smartphone manufacturer at the moment, and it seems that they are pretty ambitious. At the MWC event they should release a new rival for the iPhone model, namely Huawei P10. It has a dual camera system, similar to the LG G6. The company is also expected to release a new generation for their smartwatches.
- Lenovo
This is the other Chinese company that is becoming more and more successful. According to the rumors, they are planning on introducing the Moto G5 Plus, which is a 5.2 inches smartphone that should offer very interesting specs at an affordable price. Even so, we expect it to be cheaper than the high-end devices that are going to be launched at the show.