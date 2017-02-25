Nintendo Switch Review – Price, Games and Quality

If you are excited about the new game console manufactured by Nintendo, you probably know that it’s set to arrive in 7 days. It is both a home console and a portable one. The price will start at $299 and the company offers lots of games.

One of its main advantages is the fact that you don’t even have to plug it into the wall in order to set it up. You will only need the console. After you switch it on, it boots to a simple setup menu that asks you to introduce information such as Wi-Fi, your Nintendo Account name and your time zone. However, you can skip these steps if you want to play directly.

Another strong point Nintendo Switch offers is its ability to hide the power cords behind a plastic panel when you connect the console to the dock. If you are careful when you arrange it, it will look just like a wireless version. And it’s easy to set up the dock version too: just put one power cable to the wall and one HDMI cable to the TV.

Needless to say, the Switch works quite fast and it is easy to use. The menus for navigation are snappy, the touch screen is responsive and the OS is simply to grasp in the first couple of minutes. As such, it has a modern appearance, it looks cute and it’s sturdy. The buttons you will find on the gamepad even have a satisfying click for any gamer.

In the end, the speed factor seems the most important one, but it also gets completed by the simple interface and the intuitive actions. Moreover, the screen is also awesome, very bright and with gorgeous colors. All in all, it would satisfy lots of gamers worldwide!