Samsung List of Devices Slated to Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

It’s been a long wait, but smartphone consumers that use devices from various Samsung lines have now received specific information on when the Android 7.0 Nougat update will be released for their particular handsets. The list contains a great number of devices from different Samsung series. The most notable is of course the Galaxy S6 and its Galaxy S6 Edge variation. IN addition, users of the Galaxy A and J series will also be privy to this update.
This comes after a recent incident in which the Turkish division of Samsung had committed a mistake and shared the schedule for Android update releases for many of the brand’s devices. This was done through a post on Twitter coming from the Vice President of Samsung in Turkey. The Tweet was deleted shortly after, which is an indication that Samsung might not have agreed with the move.
Now that the cat’s out of the bag and Samsung announced the details, the Turkish division re-provided the information about which devices will be getting Android 7.0 Nougat by the end of 2017 and when. With some devices currently pushing for the 7.1 update, 7.0 might seem a tad outdated, but it’s still Android Nougat and many device owners are looking forward to jumping from Marshmallow to Nougat, which is a huge leap.
- The much expected updates for the Galaxy S6 as well as the Galaxy S6 Edge are expected to drop on the 27th of February, which is only days away.
- March will bring more updates, such as the Galaxy S6 Edge +, coming March 13.
- A little earlier on March 6, users are getting Android Nougat for the Note 5.
- The next two months will feature updates for the 2016 variants of the phones in the Galaxy A line-up, while older models will get an update in July.
- Between the months of July and November, Samsung users will also receive the Nougat update for the brand’s Galaxy J devices.
- May and July will bring more updates, and tablets aren’t left out of the equation. Both Tab S2 tablets as well as the Tab A models will be updated in this period.