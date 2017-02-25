Special Hidden God Mode Feature Available for Windows 10

A lot of the success found with Windows 10 has to do with how you are allowed to customize your setup. Customizations and setting tweaking are obviously very important because they dictate the flow of things on your machine. In terms of settings, no one can really complain about the number of available settings found in Windows 10, but one might find him or herself wishing there could be a way in which all settings could be brought into one place. Well, fairly enough, that place is real, and it’s called God Mode.

If you’re a bit confused or intrigued, it’s fine either way. There is a cool trick you can pull off in Windows 10 that not many are aware of. It’s called God Mode because you practically gain God Mode control over your OS settings.

How do I enable it?

God Mode isn’t exactly enabled like a toggle feature would be. Instead, it occurs when you create a new folder (you can create it anywhere you like, as long as it’s in the root drive) and name it GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}. Once you finalize the folder naming, it will gain a special icon as well as the name GodMode. By accessing it, you have a direct shortcut to every last setting you could possibly hope to change in Windows 10.

Windows 10 is universally acknowledged as a good operating system. And even if you don’t feel that way about it, there’s no denying that it is a clear improvement in contrast with Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. Not many were pleased with the drastic approach Microsoft took to Windows 8, and the mobile-like app tiles weren’t a fan favorite either. Although there were people that genuinely liked them, the majority thought they were a bad idea, or at the very least a bad execution of what could have been a good idea.