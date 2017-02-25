Should You Switch to Avira Free Antivirus 2017?

Whether you’re a casual, occasional internet user or you access the web almost 24/7 for work, you have to make sure that your computer is protected from viruses and other types of malware. One of the best ways to do this is to get an antivirus. But which brand should you choose?

There are lots of options, and one of them is Avira. If you haven’t found a security software provider that you like, or if you’re not happy with your current provider, you might want to look into getting Avira Free Antivirus 2017.

Designed for security

Avira Free Antivirus 2017 is designed to provide excellent security to users. It comes with heuristic detection, which means it can recognize viruses not just because they have been registered in Avira’s database but also because it can identify how these harmful programs behave. Aside from detecting viruses, it can ring the alarm for other types of malware such as trojans, spyware, and adware.

This software allows you to do full scans or quick scans of your system, which have become a standard feature for modern security software products. What sets Avira Free Antivirus 2017 apart is that it allows you to customize your scans. You have the option to scan a specific download, a certain local hard disk, the Documents folder, or all your local drives (among many others). This can be a pro or a con depending on how you look at it; if you’re tech-savvy, you’ll certainly appreciate having all these options at your fingertips. However, it can be confusing if you just want to have simple, no-fuss protection.

What do experts say?

Independent laboratories confirm that Avira Free Antivirus 2017 performs well and even has higher scores than other products. In fact, in one test, it was one point behind Kaspersky Anti-Virus, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2017, Trend Micro Antivirus+ Security. This is saying something, considering that these three products require payment while Avira Free Antivirus 2017 is, well, completely free.

However, as Neil Rubenking of PC Mag points out, the software is not 100 percent perfect. It spots most kinds of malware except financially related ones (although this is sort of normal since many other products also have difficulties with this factor). It has excellent malware blocking performance, but it still needs improvement when it comes to phishing.

One of the biggest challenges with Avira Free Antivirus 2017 is that its scans are relatively slow. This is true for both its real-time and on-demand scans. This isn’t a problem if you spend several hours in front of your computer, but it can be a hassle if you’re in a hurry and can’t afford to wait for your antivirus to finish.

Recommendations

The Avira Free Antivirus 2017 is one of the best free security software that you can get. To fully safeguard your computer, it’s still advisable to turn on the built-in protection that comes with Google Chrome and Firefox. It’s also recommended to install all the free ancillary tools that Avira offers to increase your level of protection. Read this post to know how you can download Avira Free Antivirus.