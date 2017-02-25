How to Use WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is best known as a popular messaging app installed on smartphones across the world. However, those who want a richer communication experience can access the features provided by the app on desktops and laptops through WhatsApp Web. All the messages sent and received on your phone will appear on the web version. Plus, whatever you do on the web application will reflect on you app as well. Simply put, you are accessing the same thing just on a different device.

Supported Devices

WhatsApp Web is only available for select devices. As of this writing, these are the devices with web support:

Android

Blackberry

Blackberry 10

iPhone 8.1+

Windows Phone 8.0 and 8.1

Nokia S60

Nokia S40 EVo

Minimum Requirements

These are the minimum requirements needed for you to enjoy WhatsApp Web:

An active WhatsApp account on phone

A stable internet connection on phone and computer

The latest version of the following browsers on your computer: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari

Using WhatsApp Web

Go to web.whatsapp.com using your computer’s browser

Open WhatsApp on your phone then do the following: Android users: Chats screen -> Menu -> WhatsApp Web iPhone users: Settings -> WhatsApp Web Windows Phone and Nokia S60 users: Menu -> WhatsApp Web Nokia S40 users: Swipe up -> WhatsApp Web Blackberry users: Chats -> Menu -> WhatsApp Web Blackberry 10 users: Swipe down -> WhatsApp Web

Scan the QR code on the computer screen using your phone

Logging Out

Navigate to WhatsApp Web on your phone to logout of an active web session. You can also view computers you’ve logged in to from there.

WhatsApp Web extends the functionality of the app to provide a richer experience for users. And just like the app, it is updated with new features as well as fixes.