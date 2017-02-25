How to Use WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is best known as a popular messaging app installed on smartphones across the world. However, those who want a richer communication experience can access the features provided by the app on desktops and laptops through WhatsApp Web. All the messages sent and received on your phone will appear on the web version. Plus, whatever you do on the web application will reflect on you app as well. Simply put, you are accessing the same thing just on a different device.
Supported Devices
WhatsApp Web is only available for select devices. As of this writing, these are the devices with web support:
- Android
- Blackberry
- Blackberry 10
- iPhone 8.1+
- Windows Phone 8.0 and 8.1
- Nokia S60
- Nokia S40 EVo
Minimum Requirements
These are the minimum requirements needed for you to enjoy WhatsApp Web:
- An active WhatsApp account on phone
- A stable internet connection on phone and computer
- The latest version of the following browsers on your computer: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari
Using WhatsApp Web
- Go to web.whatsapp.com using your computer’s browser
- Open WhatsApp on your phone then do the following:
- Android users: Chats screen -> Menu -> WhatsApp Web
- iPhone users: Settings -> WhatsApp Web
- Windows Phone and Nokia S60 users: Menu -> WhatsApp Web
- Nokia S40 users: Swipe up -> WhatsApp Web
- Blackberry users: Chats -> Menu -> WhatsApp Web
- Blackberry 10 users: Swipe down -> WhatsApp Web
- Scan the QR code on the computer screen using your phone
Logging Out
Navigate to WhatsApp Web on your phone to logout of an active web session. You can also view computers you’ve logged in to from there.
WhatsApp Web extends the functionality of the app to provide a richer experience for users. And just like the app, it is updated with new features as well as fixes.