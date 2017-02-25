WhatsApp 2.17.81 BETA Available to Download with Improved Features and Fixes

A new WhatsApp BETA version has been released for Android devices and today we will give you some information about it and how you can install it on your mobile handset.

The latest WhatsApp BETA version that was released for Android OS is 2.17.81 and it comes with usual bug fixes and stability improvements. Unfortunately, the developers have not added any new features or options to the application.

The WhatsApp 2.17.81 BETA installation file has 32.82MB in size, which means that it is 5MB larger compared to the previous BETA version of the application (27.79MB). It’s not sure why there is such a big difference between the two installation files, but we guess that there are some new features, which have not been enabled yet by the developers.

As for the rumored “Video Conference” feature, that will allow you to make Video calls with two or more WhatsApp users at the same time, there is still no news about it. In fact, the developers have not even confirmed this rumored feature, which means that there are high chances that it will not even be released.

However, if rumors will prove to be right, the first mobile operating system that will receive the WhatsApp Video Conference feature will probably be Android, followed closely by iOS.

WhatsApp 2.17.81 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

As we’ve told you above, the WhatsApp 2.17.81 is the latest BETA version of the application for Android OS. This means that it can be downloaded from the Android official store. All you will have to do is to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester (open this Google Play Store page and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button), open the Google Play Store App, search for WhatsApp 2.17.81 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process.

Have you tested the WhatsApp 2.17.81 BETA on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!