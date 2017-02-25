WhatsApp Latest Update Comes with 100 New Emojis

There are a lot of people that can go about their day without using a single character that isn’t regarded as regular typing. That being said, they resort to traditional, predictable text messages that don’t really spark interest for people. There is however an even greater collision of like minded individuals that recognize the power and popularity of emojis in text messages, and are using this power to the fullest.
Before we get into a lot of details, it is worth noting that there still people out there that don’t know what an emoji yet, so we’ll explain to them right now. Emojis are small pictograms that can be used to either spice and color things up in a conversation, or transmit a particular message easily or in a more subtle way.
The world’s infatuation with emojis has reached its pinnacle, some might say, as WhatsApp has just dropped a pretty consistent patch. There are new, interesting things featured in this patch, but one of the most important ones is the addition of over 100 new emojis. This will definitely give people a lot more variation when it comes to using emoji in a text message.
The new emoji aren’t random however. For quite some time now instant messaging service providers have been revamping their emoji collection so that it features a friendlier set of pictogram, as well as a more diverse one. The new 100+ emoji addition to WhatsApp’s catalogue brings some interesting ones, but there are a ton of the based on different social awareness concerns such as gender equality, race, same-sex couples and more.
The cool news for Apple iPhone users is that this update has been around for them for quite a while. Not the same thing can be said about Android however, as the latter is a newcomer to the WhatsApp emoji overload. It’s users will certainly have no problem with incorporating these new empji into their daily conversations.