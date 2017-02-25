Windows 10 Security Patch to be Available on March 14, 2017

We’re pretty sure that many of you were quite surprised last Tuesday, when Microsoft has decided to release only an Adobe Flash Player security update for Windows 10. It’s not sure why the company has decided to release only a security update for the Adobe Flash Player and not bring its usually patches for Windows 10 OS.

According to reports, the mentioned security patch that has been released for Flash Player on Windows Server 2012, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows RT 8.1, Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 has fixed an “unknown issue” on the mentioned media player. The same reports claim that this issue could lead to remote code execution, allowing hackers to connect to your computer and steal your personal data.

We remind you that in the past few months, Adobe has been trying to fix as many Flash Player vulnerabilities as possible in order to keep the users safe. However, it seems that there are more and more security breaches that the developers find. At the same time, the media player is now threatened by HTML5, which is already gaining popularity and if reports prove to be right, it will make more companies ditch the Flash Player for it.

According to The Verge, it is very rare for Microsoft to delay the full release of its Patch Tuesday. Unfortunately, the company has not provided any details about this small update especially for Adobe Flash Player that was released.

It is not yet sure if Microsoft plans to release a new patch next Tuesday, but there are high chances that the next security patch will be released on March 14, 2017, when it is the second Tuesday of the month.

Are you still using Adobe Flash Player on your Windows 10 OS? Tell us your thoughts about Adobe Flash Player and HTML5!