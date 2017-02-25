X Power2 Comes as a Mid-Range Smartphone With a Giant 4,500mAh Battery

LG is expected to unveil its new G6 flagship at MWC that will kick off next week, but it will not be the only smartphone brought by the company to Barcelona. The direct successor to the original X Power, called the X Power 2, will be officially revealed, and one of its key features is the battery life.

Not only premium smartphones offer different exclusive features. The LG X Power 2 will support a big 4,500mAh battery that will last around 24 hours of heavy use, so users will be able to play back videos continuously for approximately 15 hours, get navigational directions for 14 hours, or browse the internet for 18 hours. And if they will run out of juice, users will leave the phone plugged in for an hours and they’ll chare the battery up to 50 percent.

The device will be a phablet with a 5.5-inch HD LCD display that will offer Comfort View, a feature that users will find useful before going to bed, as it will reduce the amount of blue light and their eyes will no longer be tired when looking at the screen for some time. Above it, users will find a 5MP camera for selfies, while the primary camera from the back is 13MP and feature LG’s Zero Shutter Lag in order to “eliminate the annoying delay between the time the shutter button is pressed and the image is captured.”

Under the hood, the LG X Power 2 will house a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor backed by either 2GB or 1.5GB of RAM, it will have an internal memory of 16GB of storage + a microSD slot, it will come preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat and it will cost less than $200. The phone will measure 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4 mm, it will weight 164 grams and it will be waterproof. Also, it will have a fingerprint scanner and will support wireless charging.

LG will release the X Power 2 first in Latin America, in March, then in US, in short time. The available colors will be black, silver, gold, and blue.