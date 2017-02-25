Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link leak reveals new cards and points towards new characters

New rumors and information has appeared surrounding the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link game which reveals some new cards and also new characters.
These rumors claim that Yami Marik and Yami Bakura would be coming to the game with a host of new cards and new skills.
According to this new information. Yami Marik will be arriving with cards such as Helpoemer and Dark Jeroid. He will have two news skills called “Shadow Game” and “Right Back at You”. Shadow Game causes both players to lose lifepoints equal to 100 times the number of card in their graveyard at the end of each turn. While Right Back at You allows the players to increase a single monsters attack points if the player took damage the turn before.
Yami Bakura on the other hand has been confirmed to have four different skills to select from: Fiend Farewell, Compensation, Destiny Board and Tether of Defeat. Each one offers a different playstyle for the player to build their deck around.
These two characters were at the Jump Festa 2016 in Japan and were two of the characters that people could play against at the Duel Links booth during the event. Yami Marik and Yami Bakura are definitely coming to the game in the future however this hasn’t been officially confirmed.
Some new card images have also arised which suggests that Yu-Gi-Oh GX protagonist Jaden Yuki will also be coming to the game. These new cards are: Elemental Hero Pheonix Enforcer, Neo-Spacian Grand Mole and Elemental Hero Storm Neos. These new images show the individual cards but they haven’t been officially confirmed to be coming to the game yet.
The developers of Duel Links should release an update soon about these potential new characters and cards which are expected for release over the next few months.