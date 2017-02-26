Why is AVG AntiVirus Free a Solid Antivirus Solution?

AVG AntiVirus Free is the free version of one of the best known antivirus software out there. AVG has been on the field for a very long time now, and it can be considered one of the top security providers for computers. While many are interested in protecting themselves against all kinds of cyber attacks and threats, they’re not sure about spending money on something they don’t know if they would like.

AVG AntiVirus Free offers users the possibility of checking out some core features of the service and pretty much having real time protection on their computers. It’s totally up to the user if they want to upgrade to the paid version or stick with the free one. The free version is also updated regularly and has a set of features that are meant to attract users. Let’s take a look.

There is a Scan Computer feature that will do just that, but in a complete fashion that will target issues coming from malware and threats as well as computer performance hinderers. This will make sure that our system is both clean and running properly.

There is an additional feature called Deep Scan, which basically takes scanning evne further and scans your PC through a longer and more thorough process.

The latest and improved user interface helps users quickly get around and seamlessly perform actions without getting bogged down in technical difficulties.

The client will mark downloads unsafe if it deems them so, so they won’t reach your PC before getting flagged.

Users get security updates for the software in real time, which is a very valuable asset as it keeps your system up to date and capable of handling any threat that might pop up online.

Regardless of what you decide, trying it out is free and this makes AVG AntiVirus Free a good choice for PC protection since you have a lot to gain and nothing to lose.