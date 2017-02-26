Cloudbleed Vulnerability – What You Need To Know About It

The latest news shows that there is a small bug in Cloudflare’s code, which is the cause for lots of data losses. And this includes, cookies, messages, personal info, passwords and sadly, many more which have leaked all over the Internet. Read on if you haven’t heard until now about this Cloudbleed vulnerability!

The good news is that Cloudflare, which is one of the world’s biggest Internet security companies, took some quick measures when Tavis Ormandy from Project Zero detected the vulnerability. However, the bad part is the fact that the websites which are backed by Cloudflare have been having data leaks for months before Ormandy saw what was actually happening. For now it is not clear whether hackers found about it and exploited it in secret before the company fixed the code or not.

According to Cloudflare, the first data leak they encountered took place in September last year. The company has some seriously big clients, such as Uber, OKCupid, FitBit and 1Password (the latter confirmed that their user data is completely safe). However, nobody can assess the full extent of the damage immediately. It will take some time, but until then, you should change all your passwords and choose to use a 2 step authentication wherever you can.

However, there’s nothing you can really do to control websites and companies that are powered by Cloudflare. But you have to take care of your own accounts, and the best way to do this is to use all the security tools you have. Changing your passwords should always be a regular thing to do if you want to be as safe as you can on the Internet, and take advantage of the two-step authentication process whenever this is available.