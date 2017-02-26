The Elder Scrolls VI New Rumors Have Surfaced

New speculations regarding the upcoming “The Elder Scrolls VI” title have surfaced, as Bethesda has just increased its workforce to 180 staff members.
Todd Howard, the executive producer and game director at Bethesda, who is also the “brains” behind some of the biggest titles that this company have released in the past (including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout), said that he is always talking to the developers behind a title regarding the style of the game that they are working on, how the world inside it should look like and about various locations that can be improved inside a game.
We have to mention that the studio had about 108 staff members when the Fallout 4 game was released back in the fall of 2015 and there are still 28 positions available right now. In other words, right now, the company already has 180 staff members and there are still 28 positions available, which make a total of 208 potential staff members that the company can have.
We have to remind you that Bethesda has recently confirmed that a sequel for “The Elder Scrolls” game is not yet in development, but it also added that an Elder Scrolls 6 will happen at some point.
Usually, a new Elder Scrolls version is released very 4-5 years, but Bethesda has been quite busy with the Fallout 4 game, which has required lots of support and new updates to fix some problems that were present at the launch of the game. At the same time, the company has released a remastered version of Skyrim for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in 2016.
We think that Bethesda will come with some official news regarding “The Elder Scrolls VI” game and it will finally confirm that this title is under development. As for a release date, we can’t be yet sure, but it will most likely take about two-three years for the company to finish it.