Google Earth Install – Get the Latest Version for Better Experience!

A lot of people might have heard about Google Earth, but not all of them use this app.

So what is it?

Basically, this is a virtual globe program that maps the Earth by the images superimposed to obtain a view from the satellite imagery, GIS 3D globe, and aerial photography.

Here are things that you might need to know before installing Google Earth on your computer.

RAM – it is required to have a system RAM of a minimum of 256MB or 512MB to the very least. More RAM might be required when using the PRO and the VR version of the app.

HD space – there should be at least 2GB of free space on your hard disk to make the user experience as smooth as possible.

Graphics – you should also have a graphics card of 32MB of VRAM.

Screen resolution – in terms of screen size, you can optimize it more than the basic 800x600p and 24bit color settings.

If you have met the requirements presented here, you are ready to install the app on your computer. Here are the steps to install:

Visit the Google Earth webpage https://www.earth.google.com/ and click on the download link suitable for unit.

If possible select the .rpm file that should correspond to your system.

Simply save the .rpm file and install it using any installer.

Take note that google offers updates every once in a while, so you have to set your app to update automatically. Updating it via an offline installer would still require you to update manually to acquire the latest version. If you want to get the newest features easily, make sure that you have installed the latest update. You can visit the website of Google Earth so that you can be updated.

If you have not updated your Google Earth in a while, you might experience some bugs that can cause you some discomforts. Therefore, you have to get your app the latest updates to avoid this from happening. There are significant features in the latest updates, which can help you remove or fix the bugs you are experiencing. Just make sure to download and install from a reliable website only.