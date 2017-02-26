Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumors

Speculation about the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 is starting to peak once again with various conferences taking place throughout this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next game in the series which was rumored for release some time this year.

These previous rumors were based on the traditional GTA series release times which suggested GTA6 would be released 5 years after the release of GTA 5. As the last Grand Theft Auto game was released in 2013, GTA 6 should be released in 2017/2018. These old rumors seem to be dying now however and a new projected release date has appeared online.

A YouTuber user has potentially found a hidden Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto 5 which suggests a release date for the next game in the series. The user discovered two doors with different numbers displayed next to them. The first number is 2013 and the second is 2021. According to his reasoning, as 2013 was the release date for GTA 5 the second number could be the release date for the next game in the series.

While this seems to be the biggest development for a potential release date, this rumor is fueled by another piece of information. Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected for release some time this year and it’s thought that the game will feature a GTA style Online mode. Once Rockstar has finished development of this game, they will be free to work on GTA 6. It makes it safe to assume then that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released some time between 2017 and 2021.

This release date would also be supported by older rumors which suggested the next game would be released with the next generation of consoles. Current estimates suggest that the next console generation will be released sometime around 2020.