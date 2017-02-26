Motorola DROID Turbo 2 Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

The Motorola DROID Turbo 2 is a flagship that was launched in October 2015 with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box. At this moment, Verizon is rolling out the update OTA, and users will receive software version 25.11.10.
Verizon customers will be notified that the update is available for their device and before proceeding with the installation process, they will need to make sure that the battery is fully charged and that they’re connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. This is the third build of Android that was released for the DROID Turbo 2 and it brings Google’s newest features that include multi-window support, latest emoji from Unicode 9.0, an enhanced version of Doze, bundled notifications, a “Close All” feature that will shut down all active apps and many more. Users who haven’t received the update yet can manually check it by going to their device’s Settings menu.
The DROID Turbo 2 is a Verizon-exclusive phone, it’s shatterproof, featuring a 5.4-inch AMOLED display with a “five layer” construction. The screen supports a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels and has a 5MP camera above it. On the back is found a 21MP primary camera that offers phase detection autofocus, and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, while under the hood runs a Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 octa-core (4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A57) processor that’s backed by an Adreno 430 GPU and 3GB of RAM.
Motorola sells it in two variants of internal memories of 32 or 64GB, but users can add a microSD card to expand its capacity. The 3760 mAh battery is non-removable and promises to keep the device alive for almost 48 hours. Also, the physical dimensions are 149.9 x 78 x 9.2 mm and the total weight is 170 grams.
Currently, Verizon offers this model with a monthly subscription of $22 for the next 24 hours, while the retail price is $528.