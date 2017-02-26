Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – Everything You Need To Know About It

The Galaxy S8 might skip this year’s Mobile World Congress, but the company will still have something to show: the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet. Samsung hasn’t revealed its specs yet, but thanks to a new leak, now we know that the tablet will allow to be attached to a clever magnetic keyboard that the users will buy separately.

The new Galaxy Tab S3 flagship tablet will have a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Also, the screen will support HDR content, so the colors will look more vibrant than ever. Compared to the previous Tab S2, the new model will be slightly thicker and heavier, but that’s because it will come with a built-in S Pen that will allow users to take notes directly on the screen. In addition, with the help of a magnetic keyboard, the Tab S3 will turn into a laptop, allowing users to stay productive.

In the leaked image, specs are written in Korean language, but it’s easy to figure them out. So, the new tablet will measure 169×237.3x6mm, it will weight 429 grams (WiFi)/434 grams (LTE) and will be powered by a quad core Snapdragon 820 processor (two cores clocked at 2.15GHz and two cores clocked at 1.6GHz). Also, the tablet will support 4GB of RAM and will be available in one variant of on-board storage of 32GB (a microSD card slot is included)

There is no information on the cameras or battery capacity, but most likely, it will be bigger and will support Samsung’s latest Adaptive Fast charge technology. Other features include: a quad-speaker (allegedly AKG-tuned) that will offer a higher quality standard of audio, and Vulkan API for gaming.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will come pre-installed with the latest Android 7 Nougat operating system, which will be overlaid by the new custom Samsung interface called the Grace UI.