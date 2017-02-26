Sony Xperia XZ Premium Leaked Press Image Reveals Release Date

Sony is preparing a new generation of Xperia phones and recently, it was reported that the company is developing a new camera feature that will be called “Motion Eye”. This feature will make its debut on the upcoming flagships called Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium. The latter has just appeared in a new leaked image, which shows the date of May 7 under the clock. Could this be the release date of the Xperia XZ Premium?

First of all, let’s talk about the Motion Eye feature that will allow the Xperia XZ Premium to snap four photos in the second, when the sensor will automatically detect movement. This feature resembles Apple’s Live Photos, which takes a 1.5-second video before and after taking a photo, creating moving images. Live Photos made its debut on the iPhone 6s series in 2015, which inspired Samsung to create Motion Photo and introduce it on the Galaxy S7 family.

The Xperia XZ Premium is also rumored to come with a 4K screen and a Chrome mirrors finish on its back, just like the Xperia Z5 Premium. This confirms that Sony will continue using the same design scheme that became very popular with the X series. As for the leaked image, it shows large clock numbers 10.35 and the date of May 7 under the clock. It’s not sure if Sony will launch the XZ Premium with a Snapdragon 835, but we’re expecting to find more information about the device at the MWC event.

Other rumors suggest that the primary camera will support a resolution of 20MP and 1.22μm-sized pixels, allowing users to capture super slow-mo video at 960fps. The camera will have a new super low-light performance mode and most likely, the angle lens will be wider, like the Xperia XZ (24mm), which means that it will be possible to add an anti-distortion feature.

Without a doubt, the Xperia XZ Premium will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.