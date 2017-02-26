Windows 10 and 8.1 Dealing with the Kernel Security Check Failure

There is a reoccurring situation in which users get the BSOD ( Blue Screen Of Death) and have the same message displayed to them. According to the BSOD error, the cause of it is something referred to as “KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE”. Many are wondering what this means exactly, and If there is something they can do to resolve the issue and secure a long lasting relationship for their PCs with Windows 10 (or 8.1).

So what are the causes of this particular variation of the BSOD error? There are a couple of them actually, so there’s not just one specific thing that might cause your problem, but one of multiple.

Problems with your computer’s memory;

Virus infections that are affecting the operating system;

Incompatible drivers left over from your previous version of Windows.

The last one is probably the most often seen in this situation, regarding the Kernel error message. If you install a new version of either Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 but you still have drivers from the previously running OS, they can affect your PC if they are not compatible.

The best thing to do would be to perform a driver update ASAP, making sure that all drivers in your computer are up to date and also compatible with your current Windows build. If the problem persists, you could try performing a thorough virus scan and also take a look at the memory department. There might be something wrong with either your RAM or internal storage. Luckily, getting either of those replaced on a desktop PC is very affordable today, so the worst case scenario isn’t that bad.

