Windows 10 Creators Update New Build Comes With Bug Fixes

Microsoft has just released two new Windows 10 builds that could be accessed by the fast ring members of the Insider Program: the desktop variant has the version number 15042 and the phone variant has the version number 15043.
Both versions come with many bug fixes, suggesting that the developers are now preparing the software to be released to the public. However, that doesn’t mean that the developers will stop from making modifications to the OS in response to user feedback.
It seems that from now on, you will need click on the Flash Player in order to run on Edge browser and the latest Windows 10 build will make it more obvious that the flash content has been blocked, letting you know that you have to manually re-enable it.
Microsoft is also refining the way its Edge browser handles EPUB books so that the browser can be used as a reading application to support books that are sold via the Windows Store.
The company also continues its work on the out-of-box experience, also known as OOBE). In the Creators Update you can drive the initial system setup via voice commands thanks to Cortana. We think that Microsoft is preparing for a time when headless Cortana system will be available.
After seeing that Microsoft has already this new build that comes with many bug fixes, it surely suggest that the things are going in the right direction and that a final build is almost ready to get released for public.
We remind you that the Windows 10 Creators Update (PC variant) was only released for 64-bit machines, which the 32-bit system had a blocking issue. If you install the latest Creators Update build on your computer, you may notice some failures due to a broken registry entry.
This build, like many others before it, may still have some issues regarding the high disk I/O and audio due to some issues caused by spectrum.exe file. Microsoft claims that the primary bug has been fixed, but some random errors will probably still appear.