Xbox Two to Run Games at 4K Resolution and Will Feature Backward Compatibility

We have to agree that Microsoft’s Xbox One was not sold as well as Sony’s PlayStation 4. We remind you that Sony has sold over 30 million PlayStation 4 units, while Microsoft has sold about 10 million of Xbox One consoles.
In concordance with N4BB, there are high chances that the Xbox Two console will be released a year earlier than the rumored PlayStation 5. We remind you that Sony is expected to release its PlayStation 5 console sometime in 2020, which means that if the rumors are right, the Xbox Two will hit the stores in 2019.
According to rumors, the Xbox Two will be able to play games at 4K resolution and will also feature backward compatibility, so that you can play games that have been released for Xbox 360 and Xbox One in the past. Some reports are suggesting that the PlayStation 5 will not have any disk drives and it is believed that the Xbox Two will not have one either.
As many of you already know, the virtual-reality technology is expanding very fast and the augmented reality will dominate the market. This means that the future of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles is still uncertain, but the developers will need to think about that too.
Experts say that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two console will be the last PlayStation and Xbox. However, let’s not forget that there are still many gamers out there who enjoy playing their games without VR, which means that both Sony and Microsoft will need to think about them too.
We think that there will be more future PlayStation and Xbox console that will be released every 4-5 years, as most of the gamers will not care too much about VR, as this technology is still quite expensive and there are not many games supporting it yet.