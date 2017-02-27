6 Reasons to Get Comodo Free Antivirus

Computer users nowadays are spoiled for choice since they have a wide range of antivirus programs to choose from. Unfortunately, if you’re still looking for the right software for your needs, the sheer number of options can make it difficult for you to make the right decision.

If this is the case, the best thing you can do is to focus on the most reliable products. One of these is Comodo Free Antivirus, which is a great choice because it offers the following benefits:

It’s built on enterprise-grade systems

Comodo has made a name for itself in systems administration, and the company uses its knowledge and experience in this field to make its antivirus software. As a result, it produces high-quality programs that provide more than enough protection to home users.

It’s great against infections

Comodo Free Antivirus has several features that prevent viruses from infecting your computer. One of these is its “Default Deny” mode, which filters out blacklisted sites through secure DNS and automatically blocks websites and programs that are not on its whitelist. Another is its Auto Sandbox Technology, which allows you to run programs without letting them make permanent changes to your computer. You can even set certain applications to always run within the sandbox, pushing your computer’s antivirus protection to a higher level.

It comes with cloud scanning

Comodo is built with a cloud scanning option that constantly looks for the latest threat updates and automatically applies these updates to users. This means that your antivirus is always up-to-date about newly discovered threats and that it will be able to identify these malicious programs if it would ever come across them. These, in turn, mean that your computer is always safeguarded, even from the newest malware.

It has a game mode

If you love to play video games on your computer, you know how irritating it can be when your antivirus and other programs consume your processor resources and slow down your game’s speed. Fortunately, you can avoid this when you use Comodo Free Antivirus and turn on its Game Mode. This automatically reduces the amount of resources that the antivirus needs to function, keeping them at a minimum so you’ll experience less lag time and faster game speeds. Game Mode also temporarily disables alerts so they won’t appear on the screen and distract you while you’re concentrating on what you’re playing.

Its interface is simple and clean

Comodo Free Antivirus’s interface is designed to neat, intuitive, and easy-to-use. So, even if it’s your first time to use a Comodo product, you won’t have any trouble accessing its features and performing basic tasks, and you’ll be zooming around in it like a pro.

It’s free

This is definitely one of the biggest reasons to get Comodo Free Antivirus. After all, why pay for a product when you can get most of its features for free? Considering that Comodo’s antivirus performs almost as well as premium software, you’ll definitely save a bundle while enjoying excellent protection when you make the switch.

Give Comodo Free Antivirus a try to see if it works for you! If it doesn’t, you can check out other antivirus software that provide no-cost, high-performance protection.