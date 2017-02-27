How To Access Safe Mode On Samsung Galaxy S4

There are many reasons why you would need to access the Safe Mode on your Samsung Galaxy S4. Well, if you have some issues with your Samsung Galaxy S4 device and you want to boot it in Safe Mode then you’ve come to the right place, as today we will give you all the information you need for doing this.

The Safe Mode option is awesome when you have a device that can barely answer to your commands. By accessing the Safe Mode on your Samsung Galaxy S4, you will be able to uninstall the applications that are slowing it down. At the same time, if you have some problems when trying to uninstall/delete an application in “Normal” mode, you can always try Safe Mode and it will most likely work.

Here are the steps that you need to take in order to access the Safe Mode On Your Samsung Galaxy S4:

Turn the Samsung Galaxy S4 off and then turn it on

When you notice the Galaxy S4 logo, you will need to press and hold the Volume down button

Keep holding the Volume Down button until you will see that your smartphone completely boots in Safe Mode

After that, you will notice a “Safe Mode” sign somewhere in the lower left corner of the screen.

Once you see the “Safe Mode” sign, you should know that the Galaxy S4 is now running only the basic services, allowing you to remove all the other applications that may cause issues on your device.

After uninstall/deleting any application/file that you might think it is damaging your smartphone, you will need to turn it off and then on again. Now, just wait for the operating system to load normally.

HINT: This tutorial works for the Galaxy S4 Mine device as well.