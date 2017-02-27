AMD Ryzen 1800X – Already Sold Out in Some Places

It seems that people are more and more excited about the AMD Ryzen product. After the future CPUs are already on the bestselling list, apparently some retailers have already sold out their stocks, Amazon included. However, some other retailers still have this product and the others in the series.

AMD already placed some preorders for Ryzen a few days ago. However, Amazon is not selling yet the 1800X, and they don’t know when they are going to make it available again. According to Newegg, they’re out of stock at the moment. However, the 1700 and 1700X models are still available, so if you want to spend your money on the high-end CPU you’ll have to wait.

In the US and Canada you can still find the 1800X, together with 1700 and 1700X available for preorders at the NCIX. Memory Express in Canada also offers this, while AMD declared on their official website that Best Buy is also supposed to offer preorders for Ryzen, but as far as we can see they are limited to the pre-built systems.

Also in the US you can find what you need at TigerDirect and Micro Center, which still have in stock the processors. However, Micro Center announced that the preorders for the 1800X model can only be made for in-store pickup. At the same time, Fry is out of Ryzen CPUs too, both the in-store pickup option and the online order. As such, if you want to get one before they are released on March 2, you should do it now. However, many people are still pondering on that, since we don’t have lots of significant information about its performance, but we can only hope that AMD will stick to its quality rules and offer a great product for its fans.