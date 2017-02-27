Apps Download for Android and iOS Devices

Nowadays, there are many people who still download from websites that are not trusted. In fact, more and more mobile users do it because they can’t download from app markets, such as the Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS, and Windows Store for Windows devices. One of the reasons is that their local app markets no longer support the apps they are trying to search. Therefore, these users would want to acquire it manually.

For iOS devices, there are requirements before you can download an older version of the app. Here are a few conditions that should be met.

Make sure that you have at least downloaded or purchased the app prior to losing your own copy.

You should have at least used an iOS or MacOS supported by the app at some point.

Moreover, you should have at least an older version of the operating system, such as iOS 4.2 or later, or even an OS X Mountain Lion 10.8 or later.

If you are downloading the app for the first time, take note that older versions are not offered in the App Store. You should be able to download older apps beginning from devices running iOS 4.2 or later.

Installing apps from a PC is also possible even without holding your phone. You only have to go to the official website of Google Play Store. After looking around for the app that you would want to install, just click the Install button and choose which device you would want the app to be sent to.

Likewise, the Play Store is not only a place to get your apps. This is also a location where you can keep your apps updated. So as soon as the new version of the app would arrive, you would be informed about the updates available or those that have been updated recently. You might also want to do it manually if in case you are unable to receive any notifications. However, downloading apps can be done not only on the App Store or Play Store, as there are many alternatives for this.