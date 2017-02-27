Best PS4 Tips and Tricks for a Better Experience

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is the most popular current-gen consoles out there. Unfortunately for Microsoft, the Xbox One sales are not going very well and they will need to bring some changes to the upcoming Xbox Two consoles once it will be released.

Today we will give you 5 tips and tricks that you can use on your PlayStation 4 console.

Setting Your Status As Offline

It seems that Sony has finally brought the “Offline” option to Status feature. This means that if you don’t want to get disturbed while playing a game on your console, you can always set your “Status” as “Offline”, and your friends will not be able to see if you are playing a game or not.

To set your Status as “Offline” head to the profile menu and press the option button on your controller and select “Appear Offline”.

Changing The Controller’s Light Bar Brightness

The DualShock 4 controller comes with a Light Bar on its rear. This is pretty impressive, but there are gamers who want to lower this light (or even turn it off completely) because it is annoying for them.

To do this, long-press the “PlayStation” button on your controller, select Sound & Devices, and tweak the brightness settings from there.

Changing The Controller Speaker Volume

The DualShock 4 also comes with a built-in speaker, which can be quite annoying, especially if you play sometime at 3AM in a room where someone is sleeping. You can turn this speaker off by long pressing the “PlayStation” button, select Volume Control and turn it off.

Customizing Your Home Screen

According to reports, 9/10 PlayStation 4 owners have trouble sleeping because they are bored of the default look of their console’s menu. Well, don’t worry, as you can change it by heading to Settings->Themes and select a new menu look for your console.

Creating Groups

If you have two or more friends that use a PlayStation 4, then you should know that you can create a group and add them inside. This will allow you to invite your friends in your party faster and start playing your favorite games.

To create a group head to Friends->Add Favorite Group and select the friends that you want to invite.