Clash of Clans Update – Top 3 Useful Applications

Clash of Clans is one of the best mobile strategy games that Supercell has ever released. Today we will talk about three applications, which might help you in your Clash of Clans adventure.
Clash Gem Calculator
First of all, we should mention that the Clash Gem Calculator has been created by AJR. This application can be installed from the Google Play Store and it can be very useful, as the players will find out how many gems they need to spend on any upgrade or even speed up the build time. Unfortunately, the application is not able to calculate the amount of gold that you will need to upgrade a building, which is quite disappointing.
Clan War Assist
Clan War Assist is a very popular application out there. By using it, a player is able to plan the whole war, as he also needs to setup all it’s known about opponent and the application will help him reduce the targets for Clan members. At the same time, you will get some recommendations about what troop composition you should use.
Clan War Assist is available in the App Store while Android users will find an application named “Clash War Manager” on Android Store.
Calc of Clans
Calc of Clans is an application that has been developed by Matty De Bie. You can download and install it directly from the Google Play Store. The application is able to keep track of your current “status” and check easily what you still need to upgrade. In other words, by just installing this application, you will be able to check how much resources you will need to upgrade your base as well as how much time it will take.
