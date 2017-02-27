Clash Royale Freeze Spell Tips and Tricks

If you are a fan of Clash Royale, then you’ve come to the right place, as today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use while playing this awesome card game.

Using The Freeze Spell In Your Advantage

There are not many gamers who are using the “Freeze Spell” cards. This means that you will notice that some players are leaving low health cards without a tank near it. This means that you will be able to freeze when the players use a card that deals a lot of damage.

Use The Freeze Spell At The Right Time

As we’ve told you above, finding the right time to use the Freeze spell card is critical, as it can be too small of a push and you will waste a lot of elixir. At the same time, it can be too big of a push and the enemy can counter push you.

Depending on how aggressive your deck is, it can range from 8 Elixir with a Hog Freeze to a 13+ with a P.E.K.K.A double Prince.

Using Freeze Spell Offensively

You will rarely use the Freeze Spell in defensive situations. The only defensive card that you can play in combination with Freeze Spell is Valkyrie. In most cases, you will use the Freeze Spell offensive in order to destroy your enemy fast and easy.

Waiting For Your Cards To Have Minimal Health Before Freezing

We remind you that troops that are assisted by the Freeze Spell will deal the same damage as if they have only 1hp or 500hp. By holding the Freeze Spell card long enough, you will trick your enemies in most cases, destroying their entire defense with a single push.

Counter Spells

We remind you that troops will not be able to be attacked while frozen, but spell can still deal damage to them. In other words, if you freeze your troops, your enemies could always use a spell to do damage to you. Always try to think ahead of your enemy in order to not be in this situation.