Google Earth Alternatives

Google has indeed developed one of the most innovative software in history. In fact, Google Earth allows users to browse the globe without using any fancy tools. Thus, it would let you freely roam around the globe and explore new places. All this is possible by just sitting in front of any computer.

However, the competitive nature of such an application has been matched by other software in the industry. In other words, there are many alternatives of the famed Google Earth app these days. Here are the top alternatives to Google Earth.

NASA World Wind

This app would allow users to zoom from satellite altitude to any place on the planet. This would be possible with the use of the Landsat satellite imagery combined with the shuttle radar topography mission data. This software is written in Java and is developed based on open standards.

With this type of setting, it would allow you to browse the planet with the use of a mouse or taking advantage of the many keyboard shortcuts. Requirements include a 3D video card with the most recent drivers, preferably ATI and NVIDIA cards.

Marble

Aside from being a virtual globe, it is also a world atlas. Marble allows users to learn more about the planet. This can be used whether to check out new travel destinations or increase your knowledge about geography. Moreover, it would allow users to zoom into the most remote corners of the planet. It would not only let you look up roads and places, it would only allow you to link to Wikipedia articles of any location.

The advantage of using Marble is that it can run decently without any acceleration on the hardware. It also allows the use of third-party plugins, which makes the app more interactive and fun to use. Likewise, it is quick to startup and easy on the system, making Marble the best alternative to Google Earth. With the exception of Linux, this software can run on any platform.

Vizerra Software

This software would enable you to visit sights and locations in 3D format. This would mean that you are going to explore the most beautiful locations in the world using only a few clicks from your mouse. This app is also developed by the National Geographic, offering description texts, maps, and audio tours.

In terms of 3D viewing, Vizerra claimed to have surpassed that of Google Earth’s. For this reason, you will be required to use a graphics card, 1GB free hard disk space, and a DSL Internet connection. This would take advantage of the improved graphics of the app.

Microsoft Bing Maps 3D

Bing Maps is one of the competitors of Microsoft Google Earth. It would allow the user to view places from satellite images and aerial photos in high definition. Users are allowed to zoom in on 3D views and they can even rotate it. At the same time, there is a bird’s eye view perspective of the maps. Therefore, you are required to use a fast Internet connection and graphics card so that you can view the imagery and take advantage of the function.