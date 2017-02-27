Google Maps 9.47.1 Update Download Available for Android Devices

A new Google Maps version has been released for Android devices. First of all, we should mention that the latest Google Maps version for the mentioned operating system is 9.47.1 and it comes with many bug fixes and improvements.

Whether you travel to foreign countries or cities by car or by using the train or bus, the Google Maps application will come in handy. For example, if you travel by car, you will be able to use Google Maps as a voice guided GPS navigation that will keep you informed regarding the traffic conditions, incidents reports and it will automatically re-route you fast.

At the same time, it will be great if you are in a foreign city and you want to use the local public transportation service. You will just need to open Google Maps, search for the location where you want to go and the application will tell you exactly what bus or subway you need to take in order to get there. In addition, it will also give you an estimated time of arrival.

Google Maps 9.47.1 for Android: Features

Accurate maps in 220 territories and countries;

Voice-guided GPS navigation for walking, biking and driving;

Transit directions and maps for over 15000 cities and towns;

Live traffic conditions, incident reports and automatic re-routing to find the fastest route;

Detailed information of more than 100 million places;

Indoor imagery and street view for museums, restaurants, hotels and more.

Google Maps 9.47.1: How To Install On Your Android Device

The Google Maps 9.47.1 APK file can be downloaded from the internet. Once the download is complete, you will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option that can be found in your device’s Settings->Security. Finally, just use a file manager application to get to the location where you’ve saved the APK file and tap on it to start the installation process.