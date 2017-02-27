A Guide to GTA 5 Completion

You have to complete a large number of Missions and find an enormous amount of Collectibles before you complete GTA 5. Since you’re not required to complete every single task and Mission, this guide will help you wade through what you should be concentrating on instead. Then again, there’s nothing wrong with exploring each of the Missions provided in the game.

Complete all 69 main Story Missions

The fictional state of San Andreas, based on Southern California, serves as the location of GTA 5. The story involves three criminals, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton, and their quest to commit heists despite government agency pressure. The three criminals roam the countryside of San Andreas as well as the fictional city of Los Santos, which is based on Los Angeles.

The three characters have a share of Mission to complete on their own, with another character and all three of them together. The Story Missions start with the Prologue where they are robbing a bank and ends with The Time’s Come, which is Michael’s mission.

Complete 42 of 59 Hobbies and Pastimes Missions

Hobbies and Pastimes are diversions, which are optional, all around San Andreas. A lot of the activities are unlocked through Strangers and Freaks Missions. Here’s a list of Hobbies and Pastimes to complete:

All of the Shooting Range challenges – you have to win a Medal for each sub-category

All of the Five Street Races – you should win a Medal

All of the following Sports: Darts, Golf and Tennis

Get a private dance at the Strip Club

All three Triathlons – you should win a Medal

All six Offroad Races

All Flight School Courses – you should win a Medal for each course

All four Seashark Races – you should win a Medal

All fourteen Parachuting Missions

Complete 20 of 58 Strangers and Freaks Missions

Strangers and Freaks are side missions that need to be done with unusual characters who live in San Andreas. You only need eight Missions for 100% completion, and these are:

All of Tonya’s missions

All of Beverly’s missions

Hao’s mission

Barry’s missions

Mary-Ann’s missions

All of Dom’s missions

All of Omega’s missions – collect 50 Spaceship Parts

Peter Dreyfuss mission – collect 50 Letter Scraps

Complete 14 of 60 Random Events

Random Events are encounters and missions that occur randomly across San Andreas. These missions can be triggered by any of the three characters. You only need to complete 14 of these for 100% completion.

Complete 16 of 30 Miscellaneous Activities

Miscellaneous Activities are, as the name suggests, miscellaneous tasks. The tasks can be anything from visiting the cinema to holding up a store. You only need to complete 16 of these on your way towards 100% completion.

GTA 5 was released in 2013 and despite an announcement by Rockstar Games about Red Dead Redemption 2 being available in the fall of 2017, many gamers are still expecting a sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series. Although there hasn’t been official world from Rockstar, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating. A YouTube user even claims that Easter Eggs provided in GTA 5 point to a 2021 release.