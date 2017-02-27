LG G6 Looking to Dethrone Google’s Pixel Supremacy

The smartphone market in terms of flagship devices is as competitive as ever taking into account that a lot of manufacturers have made some noise at the MWC and LG brought to our attention an amazing device in the likes of the LG G6 which has some impressive specs to take note of.

LG have unveiled their latest smartphone a couple of days ago and is looking to be deemed a strong competitor to the Google Pixel which could easy be named as the smartphone to look for in 2017. Both devices have top of the line specs and feature and we are here to give you a short preview of what they are capable of.

Performance

Google’s partnership with HTC brought an amazing device in our hands taking into account that the Pixel is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. The device is also paired with Adreno’s 530 GPU and offers some amazing performance which also offers X12 LTE support for amazing connectivity.

LG on the other hands is running on the same Qualcomm chipset as the Pixel as well as the same GPU. The G6 can be considered as the same device in terms of performance as Google’s Pixel with no noticeable difference between the two handsets.

Display

The display is what sets these two amazing devices apart as Google opted to install a 5 inch AMOLED capacitive display on their handsets with a 1080 x 1920 screen resolution and 441 ppi. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 which is designed to resist damage and survive a lot of drops which would otherwise prove to be harmful for the device.

LG’s G6 smartphone sports a screen which easily beats the Pixel in terms of having a 5.7 inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels and a particle density of 564 ppi. The device almost has an edge-to-edge design and also sports Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 support paired with an Always-on feature.

Camera

Both handsets can easily be regarded as camera smartphones as the Google’s Pixel back snapper has a 12 megapixel sensor paired with phase detection autofocus as well as dual-LED flash. Unfortunately it does not come with optical image stabilization which is a bit of a letdown judging by the fact that it is a flagship device. The front camera has a 8 megapixel sensor which is able to take 1080p shots.

LG’s G6 on the other hand comes with a dual-camera module on its back and both lenses have 13 megapixel sensors. It comes with optical image stabilization and its frontal sensor has a 5 megapixel sensor. The LG even has a better camera app in terms of making use of some amazing distinct features of the dual-camera setup.