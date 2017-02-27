Mass Effect Andromeda Specs and New Features

The last release made by the developer BioWare was the Dragon Age: Inquisition game, and the title was really rewarding for the fans of this game series. In fact, BioWare is famous for making RPGs that are really fun, but also creative when it comes to their characters. The next game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, should be released in America on March 21. However, we might get to see a multiplayer beta version of the game before the official launching event. Until then, the developers announced the system requirements for the upcoming installment.

The game will run on the Frostbite 3 Engine, which brings some excellent graphics, even if you have some limited possibilities. Even so, the minimum requirements consist in:

8 GB RAM;

Nvidia GTX 660/ AMD Radeon 7850 – just 2 GB ones;

Core i5 3570 CPU.

However, the recommended specs are more than this and might be too demanding for some gamers. According to the listing, if you want to use the highest settings while playing the game on the PC, you have to have minimum 16 GB RAM, together with an Nvidia GTX 1060 3 GB or an AMD RX 480 video card of 4 GB. The recommended processor is the Core i7 4790. Besides, the installment also needs minimum 55 GB free space on the hard disk in order to be installed with the DirectX 11. The 64-bit version can also be installed on Windows 7, 8.1 and 10.

The Andromeda game is highly anticipated by the fans of the genre. In it, BioWare moves the story away from Commander Shepard, which was the main plot in the first three games, and it switches to controlling players Sara or Scott Ryder, depending on the chosen gender.