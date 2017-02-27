Moto G5 and G5 Plus Smartphones got Unveiled

The guys from Lenovo have recently unveiled two of their next upcoming smartphones in the likes of Moto G5 and G5 Plus. There is a lot of hype concerning these two smartphones which are currently aimed towards the midrange market and taking into account they are sporting some decent specs and low price tag, they are sure to grow popular among tech enthusiasts.

There were a lot of rumors ahead of the MWC regarding Lenovo’s two devices and they were dead accurate in all respects. The launch was extremely applauded as both handsets have an amazing design and specs considering that they will come with an abnormally low price.

When put head to head, both handsets do not seem to bear any differences as they are similar in both size and weight. The only difference which is encountered is that the Plus model will have some extra RAM memory as well as some extra storage space to work with.

Display

A noticeable difference is that the G5 features a 5 inch Full HD display as opposed to the G5 Plus’ bigger 5.2 inch display which is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for some extra protection. Both devices feature some amazing displays and one will have no trouble in seeing movies or browsing news feeds with extreme ease as they reproduce a wide variety of colors.

Specs

In terms of specs, the G5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 whilst the Plus version is going to be slightly powerful in terms of processing speed as it packs the more potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip.

RAM wise, the G5 is going to come in two variants, of 2 and 3 GB versions and the G5 Plus will come sporting 4GB of RAM. The storage space sector was also not neglected as users will have the option of choosing between a 16GB or 32GB option of storage which is expandable for the G5 whilst the Plus will have 64GB of storage.

Camera wise, the G5 will come with a 13 megapixel sensor which has phase detection autofocus. The Plus variant will come with a 12 megapixel snapper which is pre-loaded with some amazing features such as dual-autofocus pixels and the ability to record videos in 4K definition. Both devices come with a 5 megapixel front camera which is amazing in terms of taking selfies and making video calls.