Nexus 6P Comes with Android 7.1.2 Beta Update

In January, the Android 7.1.2 beta version was brought to the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus Player, with the Nexus 6P remaining pending for a later date. As it seems, yesterday was indeed the later day, since those who own and use such a phone started to get the OTA (over the air) update. However, remember that only who is enrolled in the Android Beta Program can get the update and test it.
Truth be told, it was a bit annoying that the Nexus 5X, which has less specs than the 6P, received the latest update before his 6P brother. However, the company seems to be willing to fix this. Even if you are not enrolled in the Beta program, it is easy to do so. You just have to go to accounts.google.com and to sign in with the email address that you are using for the phone. Then you have to click on the option Enroll Device, next to the phone you want to use. Accept the terms and conditions, read the warning and join the Beta program.
Despite the fact that everybody is thrilled about the update for Nexus 6P, the Android version designed for it does not include the fingerprint gestures feature. The “Moves” gestures are useful for opening or flipping the camera and for checking the on-screen notifications. Meanwhile, Nexus 5X offers this functionality and people are wondering why the company does not want to bring it to the other device too. However, many people are asking for it to happen, and it remains to be seen whether the company would take into account their wish and include the feature to the final version of the update. The package weighs 1.3 GB and it will be sent out soon to all Nexus 6P phones.