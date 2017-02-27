Nintendo Switch First Impression – What We Know So Far

Ever since it was first announced, the Nintendo Switch product sparked the interest of the entire gaming world. We saw the official specs, the demo and ways to preorder the console, but let’s go through its main features as the critics discussed them.

Design

Naturally, everybody analyzed the console from every possible angle. As it seems, the industrial design and the qualitative build is the most appreciated feature at the new Nintendo product, surpassing the popular simplicity chosen for the Wii years ago. Perhaps what matters most is the fact that it feels durable and solid, but at the same beautiful.

The early reviews are quite poor, given the fact that people can only test out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In order to fully use the console, you will need the Switch Day One Patch. It relies on a minimalist UI and interface that runs really fast. Another appreciated thing here is the fact that the navigation is flawless, and you can play a game instantly after you introduce the card.

Other advantages of the product consist in the fact that it has a good screen size and a high resolution. This translates to the fact that the text, the health displays and the button prompts can be small and at the same time clear for you to be able to read them. Of course, people might see this as being amazing because they have been used for so many years to the low resolution screen and pixelated graphics of the Nintendo games.

When it comes to the battery, all the critics said that Nintendo actually brings what they promised. From the playing of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, most people said that they could play 2-3 hours at a time without charging it.