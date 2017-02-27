Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 at MWC 2017 Latest Information

A lot of big names have signed up for this year’s edition of the MWC convention. Among them however, is HMD, which although isn’t a well known name in the smartphone user communities, comes bearing some neat gifts. The company owns the rights to the Nokia brand, and thus has brought expecting users a new batch of Nokia devices which fans were of course, delighted to see return.

There were 4 new Nokia devices unveiled at the event, and they have been well-received. They are the new and refreshed Nokia 3310, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. So what’s the deal with these devices? Each might attract a different user base, and the overall vibe of this unveiling is that there is a Nokia phone for everyone.

Nokia 3310 digs up an ancient setup to bring back some memories

The 3310 model has been around for a very, very long time, but HMD Global decided it’s time to bring it back, thus we have a 2017 edition. The device isn’t some high end take on the classic, but rather a low-end device which is more than likely meant for people that don’t bode well with smartphones and just want something they can use to make and receive calls.

The new Nokia 3310 comes with a 2.4 inch screen, which is a little off compared to the usual sizes seen in the past few years. It offers QVGA quality and displays photos taken with the 2 MP camera.

There is also a Flash LED on the back. The device comes with a 1200 mAh battery which will look to maintain Nokia’s reputation for good battery life.

Those interested in storing more than 16 MB on the device will have to buy a microSD card and boost the memory up to 32 GB.

There is no Android or Windows Mobile here, just the Nokia Series 30+ operating system.

Nokia 3 is a budget phone offering that looks to improve with looks

Moving up a bit but still remaining in the budget phone area, Nokia 3 features a 5 inch display and is built with polycarbonate and metal elements. The premium build budget phone includes a 1.3 GHz quad core CPU and up to 128 GB of storage through a microSD card. There is also an 8 MP on each side, and a 2650 mAh battery that will juice everything up.

Nokia 5 is the fine line between budget and high end

With a 5.2 inch screen and a fingerprint sensor onboard, Nokia 5 is already a couple of classes above Nokia 3. Additionally there is a Snapdragon 430 processor and 2 GB of RAM. The local memory is the same as Nokia 3 offers, 16 GB up to 128 through a microSD card. In the camera department, the rear shooter has 13 MP and the front one 8 MP, cutting it close but passing Nokia 3’s setup.

Nokia 6 and Nokia 6 Arte Black look to compete with the more serious devices of 2017

Nokia 6 has been introduced in China as well as Europe, although bearing different setups. The Chinese version is a little bit heavier on the specs, but the European version is still looking good.

The specs found in the Chinese version are also present in the Arte Black model, which is a glossy, classy looking iteration.

This is the more premium model unveiled, with a 5.5 inch 2.5 D display protected by Gorilla Glass.

There’s a Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 430 to be more specific, and a 16 MP- 8MP camera combo, with the bigger lens taking the rear side.

There are 3 GB of RAM as unveiled at MWC, while the Chinese model has a total of 4 GB.

The internal storage capacity has also been cut into half, to 32 GB from 64 GB as seen with the Chinese variant.

The included battery has 3000 mAh, which is quite standard for devices from the upper half of the rankings these days.

Nokia 6 has been announced for not just Europe, but Asia and Africa as well, all in the second quarter of 2017.

All the announced Nokia devices come with Android Nougat (except the 3310, of course) and feature different price tags, which are as follows:

Nokia 3310 at 49 EUR;

at 49 EUR; Nokia 3 at 139 EUR;

at 139 EUR; Nokia 5 at 189 EUR;

at 189 EUR; Nokia 6 at 229 EUR.

HMD Global is clearly set to make some waves in the industry after Nokia has been absent for a very long time. Although there is nothing jaw-dropping in this offer like a Galaxy S8 challenger, it might just be the stepping stone for more Nokia phones to come.