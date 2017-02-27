WhatsApp Hidden Features That You Might Not Even Know About

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there. However, the application comes with many hidden features, which most of you don’t even know about. Well, don’t worry because today we will tell you a bit about a few of them.

Stopping Videos And Photos To Automatically Download

Not many know, but the video and photos that you receive on WhatsApp are automatically downloaded onto your phone. You can stop this by heading to your iPhone’s Settings->Privacy->Photos and toggle off the WhatsApp button.

Accessing Your WhatsApp Account From Your Computer

You can connect on your WhatsApp account from your computer. To do this, just open the browser on your computer and head to the “WhatsApp Web” webpage (you can find it on Google). Once the webpage loads, you will notice that there is a QR code, which needs to be scanned with your smartphone. Just open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone, access the WhatsApp Web feature and scan the QR code.

Muting A Group

If you are in an active group on WhatsApp, then you should already know that it is quite annoying to receive notifications every now and then. By accessing the group and selecting the three-dotted button, you will open a menu. In this menu, you will find an option called “Mute”, which allows you to mute the group for 8 hours, 1 week or 1 year.

Turning Off Your Read Receipts

You can turn off the read receipts feature that allows other people to see when you read the messages they’ve sent to you. To do this, just head to WhatsApp Settings->Account->Privacy and turn off “Read Receipts” feature.

HINT: If you switch off “Last Seen” feature, people will still be able to see when you read their messages, but won’t be able to see when you’ve been last seen online.

Changing Your Number (WhatsApp ID)

The mobile phone number acts as your WhatsApp ID. However, this can be changed if you decide to switch to a new phone number. This can be done by accessing the WhatsApp Settings->Account->Change Number and follow the steps.