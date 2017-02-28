Antivirus Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Computer Device Secure At All Times

With the evolution of internet and technology, almost anything can be done online, from purchasing products to uploading potential viral videos. However, this convenience also poses threats to the security of computer systems from virus and malware attacks. That said, users should keep their PCs and devices protected, especially from computer viruses.

Here are effective tips and tricks to be safe from these harmful viruses:

Be wary of emails sent to you, especially the ones with attachments, if you are not familiar with the sender.

If a friend in your contacts usually does not send you attachments in their emails, do not open it. What you can do is to ask him or her through SMS or over the phone if the email did come from your friend. Hackers are so tacky that they can get in your system and send emails that pretend to be coming from real people you know.

Spam emails can flood your inbox and the best way to deal with this issue is to delete these junk emails. Do not attempt to open them or forward them since some of these mails have malware in them that activates when attachments are opened.

Do not download files sent by people you don’t know, regardless of how enticing the “Subject:” is. Watch out for words such as, “Urgent”, “Important”, “Great Deals” and the like.

Install antivirus software on your computer or device. There is free antivirus software available for download. However, if you want to enjoy the full features and ensure security, purchase the full version.

Scan your computer regularly for viruses and regularly update your antivirus software.

As much as possible, do not connect devices you are not sure if secure or not to your computer and do not connect external storage devices other than yours.

Always back up your files and do not save them or download files on the same hard drive where your OS is installed. Partition your hard drive for the operating system and your data. This way, you will not lose your files in case you need to reformat your hard drive and if your system has been infected by a virus.

Be cautious when downloading free software, especially games and free apps. These usually come with malware that tracks your activity and behavior when using the device. While some are used for marketing purposes and identifying demographics, these ads can be bothersome and can cause lags on your device.

Create strong passwords and never keep records of your passwords in your emails. Do not use your anniversary dates, birthdays and other personal information that are easy to guess.

Ensure that you update the software you use regularly. While your present software application works fine, there are vulnerabilities discovered and these updates deal with vulnerability issues and perform bug fixes.

Turn on your firewall always to keep your computer system free from viruses whenever you are online.

Only download free antivirus software from reliable providers such as McAfee, Symantec and ZoneAlarm.

As they say, prevention is better than the cure and the same thing goes with dealing with computer viruses. Ensure that you install the best antivirus software to keep your device safe in 2017 so as not to worry about malware and viruses.