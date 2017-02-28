Best Smartphone At MWC 2017

Recently, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S7 Edge they released last year was voted by GSMA the Best Smartphone. This took place at the Global Mobile Awards event at MWC 2017. Given the fact that this year the attention of the consumers and the highlights at the MWC revolved more around the new flagships to appear this year, such as LG G6 and the P10 series from Huawei, it is indeed a nice surprise for Samsung not to be forgotten.

The company declared that they feel honored to receive this award for the Galaxy S7 Edge. And it is indeed impressive that a phone which is already one year old is still receiving awards. Perhaps this will give a boost to the device, before the manufacturer releases the 2017 flagships, namely Galaxy S8 and S8+.

They also declared that this award comes as a recognition of their quality and excellence in phone-making, and they want to stress this more. However, the downside of the last year device receiving this award is the fact that Samsung will now have to come up with a flagship that will equal this performance, both in what means sales and feedback. If the Galaxy S8 line will also be successful, both the company and the customers might forget about the huge scandal with the Galaxy Note 7. Even so, the true test will be towards the end of the year, when the Korean company is supposed to release the Galaxy Note 8.

Until then, we are expecting the revealing of the Galaxy S8 line in a little more than a month now, and we can be sure that Samsung is doing its best to fix everything until the launch. One rumor claims that April 21 is the concrete date when we will enjoy the new products.