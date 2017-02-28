Google Play Store Best Tips and Tricks for a Better Use

If you are the owner of a device that runs on Android OS, then you’ve come to the right place, as today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use on the Google Play Store.

Installing An Application That’s Not Available In Your Country

Not many know, but the applications that are not available in your country can still be installed in their device. All you will need to do is use a Virtual Private Network, which allocates a different IP (from another country where the game is available) to your device, allowing you to INSTALL the application on it.

Managing Your Applications In The Google Play Store

The Google Play Store application comes with an area called “My Apps & Games”, where you can see the applications that you’ve downloaded to your device, along with the ones pre-loaded. Here you will also see the applications that need to get updated.

This is a great place where you can manage the applications that have been installed via the Google Play Store. To access this area, you will need to open the Google Play Store, tap on the three horizontal lines located at the top left of your screen, and under the “Apps & Games” section you will notice the “My Apps & Games” button. By tapping on it, you will see a list of installed applications and an “Update all” button that will automatically update all the applications that you’ve installed via the official Android store.

Parental Lock Is Great

Nowadays children are using smartphones and tablets to surf the internet or play games. Sometimes, it is better to set parental control in order to prevent your child from purchasing applications or games that are not suited for them.

To access the parental control, you will just need to open the Google Play Store, head to Settings->Parental Controls and hide the slider to turn it on. Once you do this, you will be asked to create a parental lock PIN code and after that to go to a list of things that your kid can download from the official Android store.

Getting Refunds On The Google Play Store

Not many know, but you can get refunds on the Google Play Store, as long as you do it within two hours after buying the application/game. All you will need to do is open the Google Play Store, search for the application/game that you’ve just purchased and select the “Refund” option.