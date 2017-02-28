Google Play Store Comes with a New Feature to Find Gaming’s Hidden Gems

Google has announced during the Developer Day event, which has been held Monday, that it will bring some changes to the Google Play Store.

The gaming on devices powered by Android OS has increased very much in 2016 especially with the introduction of Clash Royale and Pokémon Go. We have to mention that in 2016, up to 300 million new users on Android OS have played games in countries such as Indonesia, India and Brazil.

Well, it seems that the big search engine company is now looking to put the spotlight on hidden gems with its latest update, which is expected to be released sometime soon. Once this new Google Play Store version will be released, the games will be organized by engagement instead of downloads. In other words, the less-popular games could finally be spotted easier by the players.

Paul Bankhead is the Google Play’s director of product management and has mentioned that there are many awesome games out there that don’t get the “visibility and attention they deserve”. Bankhead added that the team has already started tuning the “algorithms to optimize for user engagements, not just downloads.”

In other words, soon enough, the Google Play Store will not look only at the game’s star rating, but also look at how often players have come back to the game and how often that game is played and finally decide how it should be promoted.

We also mention that the game developers are now able to adjust their own prices and run promotions via the Google Play Developer Console. Back when Google has tested out this new feature, the developer noticed 20 times more downloads during the deals.

The Android Nougat update has brought some improved graphics for mobile games, and Google is now showing it off with three new games that it previewed during the Developer Day. The three games that Google has showcased during the event were: Transformers: Forged to Fight (available on April 5, 2017), Battle Breakers and Injustice 2.